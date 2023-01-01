Nathan Hale (1755–76) is famous for his (alleged) patriotic statement, 'I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country,' as he was about to be hanged for treason by the British. He taught in this one-room building, behind St Stephen's Church in the center of town, from 1773 to 1774. From the path to the schoolhouse, you can see the church's 9th-century bell, originally built for a Spanish monastery.

There is another Nathan Hale Schoolhouse in New London, for you revolutionary completists.