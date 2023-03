Enjoy fishing, hiking and swimming in Connecticut's second-largest state forest.

The trail around Pattaconk Reservoir (beginning about 200 yards down the road from the parking lot, where the reservoir has created an artificial waterfall) has rocks, roots and minor stream crossings but will take you on a nice 4-mile trip along the shoreline, following the blue/yellow and blue/red blazes. In season, you'll encounter campers, too.