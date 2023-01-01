Adjacent to Essex's Steamboat Dock, this museum's meticulously presented exhibits recount regional history and include a reproduction of the world's first submarine, the American Turtle: a hand-propelled, barrel-like vessel built by Yale student David Bushnell in 1776 and launched at nearby Old Saybrook. The museum also hosts visiting exhibitions, runs summer workshops and organizes river paddles – dates and prices vary.

A reproduction of Dutch explorer-privateer Adriaen Block's yacht Onrust goes out on summer cruises. Ensure that your phone navigates you to Main St and not North Main, which is in another part of town.