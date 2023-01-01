Florence Griswold's house, which her artist friends decorated with murals (often in lieu of paying rent), is now the Florence Griswold Museum. The 'home of American impressionism' exhibits 6000 works, with solid collections of American impressionist and Barbizon paintings, as well as sculpture and decorative arts. The estate consists of Griswold's Georgian-style house, the Krieble Gallery, the Chadwick studio and Griswold's beloved gardens.

Influential American impressionist William Chadwick worked in Old Lyme for four decades and his studio was moved to this site in 1992.