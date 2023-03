Stop by the graceful Tuscan-villa-style tasting room of Wölffer Estate, the whitewashed walls and massive wooden beams of which set the scene for cheese-paired crisp whites and earthy reds Wölffer is renowned for. The setting, from the expansive stone patio, is phenomenal.

Experiment with some of the vineyard's more unusual offerings, including ciders, gin, rosés and Rieslings. Its nearby Wine Stand also hops on Friday and Saturday nights.