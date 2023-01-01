Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park is centered on a 134ft obelisk that marks the place where colonial troops were massacred by Benedict Arnold and the British in 1781 in the Battle of Groton Heights. The battle saw the death of Colonial Colonel William Ledyard and the British burning of Groton and New London. Monument House features the Daughters of the American Revolution’s collection of Revolutionary and Civil War memorabilia.
Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park
Southeastern Connecticut
Share