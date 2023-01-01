Monte Cristo Cottage

This cottage was the boyhood summer home of Eugene O'Neill, America's only Nobel Prize–winning playwright. Near Ocean Beach Park in the southern districts of the city (follow the signs), the Victorian-style house is now a research library for dramatists. Many of O'Neill's belongings are on display, including his desk. You might recognize the living room: it was the inspiration for the setting of two of O'Neill's most famous plays, Long Day's Journey into Night and Ah, Wilderness!