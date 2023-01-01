Ocean Beach Park

At the southern end of Ocean Ave, this popular beach and amusement area has waterslides, a picnic area, miniature golf, an arcade, a swimming pool and an old-fashioned boardwalk. The parking fee ($17/23 weekdays/weekends) includes admission for up to five people. The pool and attractions all cost extra, but the kids will be begging not to leave. For a breather from the madness, a nice nature trail winds through the tall grasses to an observation deck.