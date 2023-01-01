Susette Kelo took on pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in 2000 when they tried to exercise eminent domain and tear down her little pink house. The case went all the way to the US Supreme Court, where Kelo finally lost, but she succeeded in forcing local governments to enact more stringent eminent domain laws around the country, and her story became a movie in 2017, starring Catherine Keener as Kelo.

The home was purchased by preservationist Avner Gregory and moved to its present downtown location, with a historical marker. Ironically, Pfizer picked up stakes a few years after the case and the property in dispute remains undeveloped.