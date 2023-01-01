Hygienic Art

Done up in a Greek Revival style replete with a sculpture garden, a mural plaza, fountains and a large performance area, this not-for-profit art space hosts poetry readings, film screenings, a summer concert series and an annual art show attracting nearly 500 artists. The gardens and amphitheater are open during daylight hours.

It's also the starting point for the New London Mural Walk (www.hygienic.org/muralwalk), a self-directed tour highlighting 16 colorful murals and other large-scale installations: a great way to meet the city.