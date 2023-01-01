Lyman Allyn Art Museum

This neoclassical building contains exhibits that span the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, including impressive collections of early-American silver and Asian, Greco-Roman and European paintings. Among the highlights are the American impressionists gallery and the charming doll and toy exhibit. There's also a self-guided children's art park on the grounds, as well as a sculpture trail comprising 10 works.

A new 2018 permanent addition is Tiffany in New London, a gallery presenting three stained-glass Tiffany church windows, as well as iconic Tiffany lamps and other art objects.