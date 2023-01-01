Three blocks north of the green, this cemetery holds the graves of several famous New Havenites behind its grand Egyptian Revival gate, including rubber magnate Charles Goodyear, telegraph inventor Samuel Morse, lexicographer Noah Webster and cotton-gin inventor Eli Whitney. Machu Picchu 'discoverer' Hiram Bingham lurks below, too. Around the turn of the 19th century Yale medical students would sneak in at night to dig up bodies for dissection, but you can simply join the free walking tour at 10am on Saturdays.

It became the first chartered cemetery in the country in 1797, and was the first to arrange graves by family plot.