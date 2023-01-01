The Tomb is not open to the public. This is the home of Yale’s most notorious secret society, the Skull & Bones Club, founded in 1832, and its list of members reads like a ‘who’s who’ of high-powered judges, financiers, politicians, publishers and intelligence officers. Stories of bizarre initiation rites and claims that the Tomb is full of stolen booty, like Hitler’s silverware and the skulls of Apache warrior Geronimo and Mexican general Pancho Villa, further fuel popular curiosity.

It's rumored that the Tomb has the highest water utilities bill of any property on campus (and some say in the city)…and nobody knows why.