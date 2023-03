Wine isn't the only thing flowing in the North Fork – this farm-to-pint brewery grows its own hops (used in 90% of its brews) on its 43-acre property, which includes a good-time taproom inside a renovated potato barn (pints $7). It ranks higher for cider than beer (try Wild Thang, its highly popular berry cider), and it hosts all manner of events (live music, beer fests etc).