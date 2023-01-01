Beautiful Long Beach, one of the best stretches of sand in the area, is only a few miles outside New York City’s limits. It’s easily accessible by train and has clean beaches, a hoppin’ main strip with ice-cream shops, cafes and restaurants within walking distance of the ocean, a thriving surf scene and many city hipsters. The downside: a $15 day-use fee, purchasable at designated beach entrances (Minnesota Ave, Neptune Blvd, Long Beach Blvd and Lafayette Blvd).

Long Island Rail Road runs ‘beach getaways,’ which include discounted admission and round-trip train fare during summer, with departures from both New York's Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.