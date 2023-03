Surfboards on the subway? A discordant sight no doubt, but it's only a 75-minute ride on the A train from Midtown, or a 57-minute ferry ride from Wall St, to the pier at 108th St to the break for the beach off 90th St in the Rockaways. A tight-knit group of wave worshippers has revitalized this section of the beachfront.

The surf between 87th and 91st Sts is reserved for surfers – no swimming.