This kid-friendly aquarium has several different exhibits around its central courtyard. Penguins, otters and seals frolic in the Sea Cliffs display. The sea-lion show is the big draw, taking place in an outdoor Aquatheater with stadium seating. The 'Ocean's Wonders: Sharks!' exhibit features various species of the fearsome fish in a 500,000-gallon tank with a tunnel you can walk through. (Please note that animal welfare experts say being kept in captivity is stressful for sharks.)

The pickings here are kind of slim considering the high admission price, though. The aquarium has been in a years-long reconstruction project since Hurricane Sandy and some exhibits are still forthcoming, including one that will feature jellyfish.