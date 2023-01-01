Sunset Park is a lovely hangout spot: on summer evenings, families keep cool in its Olympic-size outdoor swimming pool, and kids love its large, modern playground. It's small enough to walk around easily, large enough to spread out for picnics and relaxation, and features incredible views of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty from its highest point. You'll also find basketball, volleyball and handball courts, and some ever-elusive public restrooms.

Sunset Park borders lively Fifth Ave, at these latitudes a gold mine of Latin American delis and restaurants where you can stock up for a picnic in the gloaming.