Part community focal point, part museum, this quaint stone house was reconstructed by the (in)famous urban planner Robert Moses. A faithful replica of a 1699 Dutch farmhouse, it houses a permanent exhibit explaining the Battle of Long Island (Brooklyn's moniker in 1776), including period clothes and weapons, with rotating exhibitions in the creaky upstairs (local interest, avant-garde art, you name it).

Concerts and other cultural events (author talks, tastings) are held regularly. There's a playground for kids and a community garden outside.

If you happen to pass by outside of the posted visiting hours, give them a call. If someone's inside they'll usually be happy to let you in.