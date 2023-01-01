Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts

This small museum in a brownstone building hosts thought-provoking, multidisciplinary installations exploring social and political issues facing people of the African Diaspora. Through rotating exhibitions, from contemporary art and photography to multimedia deep dives into history, the museum attempts to rediscover cultural traditions lost during colonization and the transatlantic slave trade. The museum also hosts performance pieces, music nights, artist talks and discussions.

Don't miss the on-site shop, with its range of one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, apparel and home decor by contemporary designers.