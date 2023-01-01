New York Transit Museum

Occupying an old subway station built in 1936 (and out of service since 1946), this kid-friendly museum takes on 100-plus years of getting around town. The best part is the downstairs area, on the platform, where you can climb aboard 20 original subway and elevated train cars dating to 1907. Temporary exhibitions highlight the subway's fascinating history, from its grueling construction to the art of map design.

The museum’s gift shop sells popular subway-map gifts.

After-school and camp programs for kids are also offered.