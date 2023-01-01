Plymouth Church

Founded in 1847, this Protestant church became one of the centers of the mid-19th-century anti-slavery movement, thanks in large part to its first pastor, Henry Ward Beecher, who gave abolitionist sermons and even conducted 'mock auctions' here to raise money to buy slaves their freedom. It also became a stop on the Underground Railroad for fugitive slaves from the South. In 1860, Abraham Lincoln worshipped here twice during his presidential campaign (pew 89).

There's a statue of Henry Ward Beecher standing in the courtyard.

Enquire ahead about guided tours, usually on Sundays after the morning service.