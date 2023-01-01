Built just after the Civil War, the Empire Stores are a vestige of Brooklyn's historic waterfront, which once supported 3 miles of brick warehouses stacked with coffee, sugar and tobacco. Retaining its original structure and features, it's been rehabilitated as an upscale hub of commerce and culture across 360,000 sq ft. Time Out's chic food market, complete with avocado toast, Mexican fusion and Michelin-star ramen, is the highlight; head to the 5th floor for remarkable views and alfresco tables.

Cutting-edge theater St Ann's Warehouse is adjoining and there's a small Brooklyn Historical Society museum exploring the borough's relationship with the sea.