Brooklyn Heights Promenade

Six of the east–west streets of well-to-do Brooklyn Heights (such as Montague and Clark Sts) lead to the neighborhood’s number-one attraction: a narrow, paved walking strip with breathtaking views of Lower Manhattan and New York Harbor that is blissfully removed from the busy Brooklyn–Queens Expwy (BQE) over which it sits. This little slice of urban beauty, over 1800ft in length, is fiercely defended by locals against development proposals. A great spot for a sunset walk.

An innovatively designed footbridge called the Squibb Park Bridge, just past the northern end of the promenade, links it with the shoreside Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park.