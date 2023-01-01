Jane’s Carousel

Brooklyn: Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn & Dumbo

BROOKLYN, NY - MAY 26: Horses on a traditional fairground Jane's carousel in Brooklyn on May 26, 2013. It is historic and beautifully restored carousel build in 1922 a gift of Jane and David Walentas

Shutterstock / Leonard Zhukovsky

Behold the star attraction of the north end of Brooklyn Bridge Park: a vintage carousel built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company back in 1922. In 1984 it was purchased by Dumbo artist Jane Walentas, who spent the next two decades faithfully restoring the vintage paint scheme on the ornate, carved-wood elements before the carousel took up its current plum spot beneath New York's two most photographed bridges.

The carousel has 48 horses, two chariots and 1200 lights, and is the first of its kind to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The working treasure is housed in a clear acrylic pavilion designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Jean Nouvel.

