South Street Seaport District

The Seaport District is east of the Financial District along the river, but a whole world away. This neighborhood of cobblestone and heritage buildings proudly carries on the traditions of its nautical past, which stretches back to the early-17th-century Dutch colony of New Amsterdam. Bars and restaurants have a funky, carefree vibe, there's a farmers market on Sunday (11am to 5pm) in the warmer months, and continuing developments at Pier 17 are returning cuisine, commerce and culture to the area.

Find out more about the district's long and vibrant history at the South Street Seaport Museum.