The best reason to visit the Federal Reserve Bank is the chance to (briefly) gawp at its high-security vault – more than 10,000 tons of gold reserves reside here, 80ft below ground – though you’ll only see a small part of that fortune on the free tour, as well as an interactive museum on the bank's history. Tickets are available online at 9am local time exactly 30 days ahead (and they're snapped up quickly). You'll need to bring your driving license or passport.