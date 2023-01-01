New York Stock Exchange

Home to the world’s best-known stock exchange (the NYSE), Wall Street is an iconic symbol of US capitalism. Behind the portentous neoclassical facade, about one billion shares change hands daily, a sight no longer publicly viewable due to security concerns. Feel free to gawk outside the building, protected by barricades and police. Directly across the cobblestones of Broad St stands the renowned Fearless Girl statue by Kristen Visbal, which was moved here in 2018 from its original spot outside Bowling Green.