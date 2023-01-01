Museum of American Finance

Money makes this interactive museum go round. It focuses on historic moments in American financial history, and its permanent collections include rare historic currency (including Confederate currency used by America's southern states during the Civil War), stock and bond certificates from the Gilded Age, the oldest known photograph of Wall St and a stock ticker from circa 1875.

Once the headquarters for the Bank of New York, the building itself is a lavish spectacle, with 30ft ceilings, high-arched Palladian windows, a majestic staircase to the mezzanine, glass chandeliers, and murals depicting historic scenes of banking and commerce.