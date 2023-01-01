New York City's tallest building upon consecration in 1846, Trinity Church features a 280ft-high bell tower and a richly colored stained-glass window over the altar. Famous residents of its serene cemetery include Founding Father and first secretary of the Treasury (and now Broadway superstar) Alexander Hamilton, while its excellent musical program includes organ-recital series Pipes at One (1pm Friday), and evening choral performances including new works co-commissioned by Trinity and an annual December rendition of Handel’s Messiah.

The original Anglican parish church was founded by William III in 1697 and once presided over several constituent chapels, including nearby St Paul’s. Its huge landholdings in Lower Manhattan made it the country’s wealthiest and most influential church throughout the 18th century. The original building was destroyed by fire in 1776, and its second incarnation was demolished in 1839. The third and current church, designed by English architect Richard Upjohn, helped launch the picturesque neo-Gothic movement in America.

The church is currently undergoing a rejuvenation project through the end of 2020; the nave is closed to the public and only the Chapel of All Saints will be open. The churchyard – including Hamilton's grave – is also still accessible.