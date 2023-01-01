South Street Seaport Museum

Opened in 1967, this museum dispersed amid the cobblestone streets of the seaport district consists of fascinating exhibitions relating to the city's maritime history, an 18th-century printing press and shop, and a handful of mighty sailing ships to explore on Pier 16. Besides touring the moored 1885 Wavertree and the 1907 lightship Ambrose, in warmer months you can take a harbor cruise on the 1885 Pioneer and the 1930 wooden tugboat WO Decker.