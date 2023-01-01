After his inauguration in 1789, George Washington worshipped at this Classical Revival brownstone chapel, built in 1766 and narrowly avoiding destruction in the fire of 1776. It avoided disaster again on September 11, 2001, when the destruction of the World Trade Center a mere block away left the chapel untouched. Now famous as 'The Little Chapel That Stood,' St Paul's offered round-the-clock refuge, spiritual and emotional support, and food service to first responders and rescue workers.

The austere white interior stands in contrast to the gilded 'Glory' altarpiece designed by Pierre L'Enfant, who would later design the master street plan for Washington, DC. Displays along the sides tell the story of St Paul's in NYC history, while the small Chapel of Remembrance at the back houses touching artifacts from September 11, including a cross created from steel debris found amid the destruction.

A major renovation was completed in 2016, in time for the chapel's sestercentennial. Beneath the building and in the cemetery behind are buried a number of notable Americans, among them Revolutionary War hero General Richard Montgomery.