Brooklyn Historical Society

Housed in a majestic, landmarked 1881 building with striking terracotta details, this museum is devoted to all things Brooklyn. Its priceless collection contains a rare 1770 map of NYC and a signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. Exhibits on Brooklyn life and history rotate regularly. Peek into the stunning 33,000-book Othmer Library, with its original 19th-century balcony of black ash.

The lobby gift shop (open noon to 5pm daily) is a fantastic resource for Brooklyn-themed books and upscale gifts.

The society also organizes regular exhibitions and neighborhood walks; check the website for details.