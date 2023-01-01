In a converted factory dating to 1863, the Invisible Dog is an interdisciplinary arts center that embodies the spirit of Brooklyn's creativity. Check the calendar on their website to be sure something is showing in this airy, three-story space; there are frequent free exhibitions on the ground floor, where the unadorned warehouse backdrop makes art shows pop.

Plays, film screenings and music performances (entry by donation), and the odd market, all add to the cultural appeal of this community-focused organization. Studios upstairs sometimes open their doors for group shows.