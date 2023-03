This long-running Brooklyn arts organization (responsible for the free, summer Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, among other things) is housed in an impressive 40,000-sq-ft space. The multidisciplinary arts complex stages art exhibitions, media events and a wide range of cultural fare – poetry slams, plays, concerts, dance performances – inside its 400-seat theater. There's also a glassworking facility (which also has exhibitions) next door.