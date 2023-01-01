Kings County Distillery

New York City

Set in an 1899 brick building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, this distillery uses New York grain to create some mighty smooth craft spirits. Come on a 45-minute guided tour (advance booking recommended) for a look at the distilling process and a tasting, with a bit of a history thrown in – the 19th-century Whiskey Wars, which erupted in nearby Vinegar Hill, devastated Brooklyn. Whether or not you join the tour, the atmospheric bar-tasting room pours flights and shakes cocktails.

Kings County Distillery produces bourbon (aged in charred, American oak barrels), moonshine (made of 80% corn, and not nearly as undrinkable as the name might imply) and limited-edition seasonal varieties like winter-spice whiskey. Some imbibers also enjoy KCD's chocolate whiskey, infused with cacao-bean husks from the neighboring Mast Brothers Chocolate factory.

