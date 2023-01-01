Set in an 1899 brick building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, this distillery uses New York grain to create some mighty smooth craft spirits. Come on a 45-minute guided tour (advance booking recommended) for a look at the distilling process and a tasting, with a bit of a history thrown in – the 19th-century Whiskey Wars, which erupted in nearby Vinegar Hill, devastated Brooklyn. Whether or not you join the tour, the atmospheric bar-tasting room pours flights and shakes cocktails.

Kings County Distillery produces bourbon (aged in charred, American oak barrels), moonshine (made of 80% corn, and not nearly as undrinkable as the name might imply) and limited-edition seasonal varieties like winter-spice whiskey. Some imbibers also enjoy KCD's chocolate whiskey, infused with cacao-bean husks from the neighboring Mast Brothers Chocolate factory.