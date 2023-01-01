A museum and gallery built in to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, BLDG 92 tells Brooklyn's living history, from the navy yards to its present-day innovators and designers. Three floors of exhibition rooms showcase the shipbuilding history that made Brooklyn, with some gripping testimony from characters of the time…women welders working 10-hour days while fighting for equal pay with the men, we salute you.

Check ahead on the website for regular tours of the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Relics of the past (photos, models, maps, documentary film clips) segue into the present, with displays on the Navy Yard's rebirth in the past decade. Today, you'll find design and new technology firms, artist studios and craft makers (including Kings County Distillery, which offers tastings and tours).