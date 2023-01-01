Brooklyn Public Library

With a pillar-flanked entryway flecked with art-deco detailing, Brooklyn's main library brings to mind an ancient Egyptian temple. Take a closer look at the monumental limestone entryway, which rises 50ft high: the bronzes represent figures from American literature and the concave facade was designed to evoke an open book. Located on the northeast edge of Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood.

The library also hosts classical music concerts, film screenings, literary readings, panel discussions, historical lectures and other special events, including some geared for children.