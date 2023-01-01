Lefferts Historic House

Inside Prospect Park, this 18th-century Dutch farmhouse has period rooms festooned with farm implements, bouquets of herbs and antique ceramics, with a working garden outside. The former home of army lieutenant Pieter Lefferts, the house was moved here in the early 20th century from its original location on Flatbush Ave, in a neighborhood now called Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

An earlier Lefferts House was destroyed by General Washington's troops in 1776, to prevent its use by British forces.

The online calendar lists kid-friendly events; besides its official hours, the house is also open on every NYC public-school holiday.