Brooklyn Children’s Museum

A bright-yellow, L-shaped structure houses this hands-on kids' favorite, founded in 1899 as the first children's museum in the US. The collection contains almost 30,000 cultural objects (musical instruments, masks and dolls) and natural-history specimens (rocks, minerals and a complete Asian-elephant skeleton). But Brooklyn is very much in the house, with a re-created bodega, a pizza joint, and a Caribbean market that kids can play-act in. The canopied rooftop area, with greenery and play areas, is a highlight.

The museum's next to Brower Park, about a mile from Grand Army Plaza. Even if they're young-at-heart, adults aren't allowed in unless they're accompanying kids.

'Pay as you wish' discretionary admission applies on Thursday from 2pm to 6pm and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.