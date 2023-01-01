This small (12 acre) zoo features a variety of crowd-pleasing animals dotted around sections such as the Discovery Trail (red pandas, dingos, river otters and tufted deer) and the Hall of Animals (dwarf mongooses, fennec foxes and Vietnamese mossy frogs). Kids can feed alpacas and Shetland sheep in the Barn section, and the California sea lions dominating the pool in the central court are always entertaining. The zoo's closest to the Flatbush Ave entrance of Prospect Park.