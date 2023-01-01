The pink-and-mint-green Deno’s Wonder Wheel dates back all the way to 1920 (fear not: it gets a yearly overhaul and has never had an accident). It's the best place to survey Coney Island from up high – 150ft high, to be exact. Don't like the swinging cars? Go for one of the white ones, which are stationary. Closing times vary due to weather conditions, so if the forecast is mixed give them a call before you head out.

The Wheel is the centerpiece of Deno's Wonder Wheel Park, a separate amusement park from neighboring Luna Park, which features 21 rides in all (the majority of which are for kids).