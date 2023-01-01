Harbor Defense Museum

Beneath the breathtaking Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and located inside Fort Hamilton, military buffs will discover a small treasure trove of artifacts at the only army museum in New York City. Built between 1825 and 1831, this arched, brick fort is still an active army base (bring a photo ID to get in). The historic caponier, a freestanding bastion, houses the museum. The diverse collection includes helmets, weapons and uniforms from the Revolutionary War to WWII.

There's also an array of vintage artillery. Call in advance to schedule a guided tour if you want to learn how to load a 19th-century cannon. (Interesting fact: future Confederate general Robert E Lee ran the fort in the 1840s.) Bring a picnic lunch to eat on the Bluff, a grassy area with spectacular views of New York Harbor.

To get here, take the R train to Bay Ridge-95th St and then walk about six blocks to the southwest along Fourth Ave, then take a left onto 101st St and walk a block to the main gate. The museum is located in a small park adjacent to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.