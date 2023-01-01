These neighborhoods at the far reaches of New York City are unlike anything else in the five boroughs. Some parts look like the rest of southern Queens, others like a mid-Atlantic sea town that happens to be reachable by subway. Most people come for the beaches, known for their surfing, but it's worth sticking around as the neighborhood has been working hard to rebuild after Hurricane Sandy. There is plenty to enjoy on dry land that is worth the trip.

If traveling by train, it's important to know that there are two parts of the Rockaways: one off the A train, and one off the shuttle train, which you catch from the A. The section off the A train is very residential, while the part off the shuttle train is more commercial and home to the more popular beaches and attractions.