Wyckoff House Museum

Built in 1652, Pieter Claesen Wyckoff House is New York City’s oldest building and one of the oldest in the US. A working farm until 1901, this Dutch Colonial H-frame house has shingled walls and split doors; outside is a community vegetable garden. Guided tours (usually half-hourly) explain the family's history and successive additions made to the house in the 18th and 19th centuries. Located in East Flatbush, a solid hour by public transportation from Downtown Brooklyn – for history fanatics only.

It's worth calling ahead for directions and to confirm tours are operating. The third Saturday of every month is Family Day, with activities for kids such as cooking waffles on the open hearth or making colonial-style lanterns.