Frolic with cows, sheep and goats at the last patch of farmland within the city limits. It's a long way from Manhattan, but for anyone with an interest in urban agriculture – or kids who need a break from city energy – this is a tranquil destination. It hosts an annual powwow for tribes from all over America, plus many seasonal events (including a haunted house in late October).

Admission is free unless a special event is being held.