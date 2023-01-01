Although City Island is technically part of the Bronx, it has more in common with the small fishing villages that dot the north Atlantic seaboard. The approximately 1.5-mile-long island is home to a collection of alluring homes, teeming bars, some of the best seafood in the five boroughs, and, of course, spectacular views of the Long Island Sound. This little slice of nautical heaven is for those interested in a truly unique New York City experience.

City Island is easily reached by car, or via the Bx29 bus that picks up at various locations in the Bronx and goes right to the island.