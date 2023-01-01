For an authentic slice of Italian-American vita (life), dive into this earthy indoor market, where banter-loving vendors flog everything from olives and cheeses to pizza al taglio (pizza by the slice) and freshly rolled cigars. There's also a bar in the centre of the market, where you can order a refreshing draft or two.

The site was one of several Works Progress Administration (WPA) markets established by mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in the 1930s, a move designed to clear the city streets of pushcart merchants.