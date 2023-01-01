This 196-acre oasis contains the last natural forest and salt marsh in Manhattan and evidence suggests the land was used by Native Americans in the 17th century. It’s a cool escape in summer and a great place to explore anytime, as you’ll find hilly paths for hiking and mellow, grassy patches and benches for quiet contemplation. It’s so bucolic that the treetops serve as frequent nesting sites for bald eagles. On summer weekends, join locals who barbecue at designated grills.