Built in 1784 on a 28-acre farm, the Dyckman House is Manhattan’s lone surviving Dutch farmhouse. Excavations of the property have turned up valuable clues about colonial life, and the museum includes period rooms and furniture, decorative arts, a half acre of gardens, and an exhibition on the neighborhood’s history. To get here, take the subway to the Inwood–207th St station (not Dyckman St) and walk one block south.